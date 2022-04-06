U.S. Army 1st Lt. Shannon Sperry with 11th Combat Aviation Brigade gives a Father's Day shoutout at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, June 4, 2022. Sperry's husband lives in Waco, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Karl Cain Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 11:25
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|847736
|VIRIN:
|220604-A-EY347-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_109065270
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Hometown:
|WACO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Lt. Shannon Sperry - Father's Day, by MAJ Karl Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT