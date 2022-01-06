CSOJTF-Levant transfer of authority ceremony

On June 1, Major General John Brennan, Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, bid farewell to the outgoing Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant Commanding General, Brigadier General Isaac Peltier, and welcomed Brigadier General Claude Tudor as the new Commanding General at a recent transfer of authority ceremony.
CSOJTF-L will continue to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat of daesh, improve partner force capabilities and interoperability, and promote the long-term security of the Levant.
