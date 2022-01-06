Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSOJTF-Levant transfer of authority ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JORDAN

    06.01.2022

    Video by Spc. Kevin Butler 

    Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    On June 1, Major General John Brennan, Commanding General of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, bid farewell to the outgoing Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant Commanding General, Brigadier General Isaac Peltier, and welcomed Brigadier General Claude Tudor as the new Commanding General at a recent transfer of authority ceremony.

    CSOJTF-L will continue to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to ensure the lasting defeat of daesh, improve partner force capabilities and interoperability, and promote the long-term security of the Levant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 08:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847735
    VIRIN: 220601-A-JD616-0001
    Filename: DOD_109065269
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: JO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSOJTF-Levant transfer of authority ceremony, by SPC Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transfer of Authority
    CSOJTF-Levant
    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant
    BG Claude Tudor
    BG Isaac Peltier
    MG John Brennan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT