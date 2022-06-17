Kearsarge ARG/22MEU BALTOPS 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847728" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sailors and Marines assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in exercise BALTOPS 22, June 15, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)