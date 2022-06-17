Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge ARG/22MEU BALTOPS 22

    BALTIC SEA

    06.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Parker 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    Sailors and Marines assigned to the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in exercise BALTOPS 22, June 15, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Parker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 05:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    22MEU
    MEU
    ARG
    KEARSARGE
    BALTOPS22
    BALTOPS 22

