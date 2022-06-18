U.S. Marines with III Marine Information Group participate in a change of command for III MIG at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 17, 2022. Col. Lester "Ray" Gerber relinquished authority as commanding officer of III MIG to Col. Richard Martin. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 05:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847727
|VIRIN:
|220618-M-EF433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109065156
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, III MIG Change of Command, by Cpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT