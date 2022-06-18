Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III MIG Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.18.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Information Group participate in a change of command for III MIG at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 17, 2022. Col. Lester "Ray" Gerber relinquished authority as commanding officer of III MIG to Col. Richard Martin. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 05:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847727
    VIRIN: 220618-M-EF433-1001
    Filename: DOD_109065156
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG Change of Command, by Cpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #III MIG #Change of Command #III MEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT