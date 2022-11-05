Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Care 2022

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Lt. Col. Kristin Porter 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Innovative Readiness Training Arctic Care 2022 provides no-cost healthcare services to the communities of Kodiak Island, Alaska.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 20:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847717
    VIRIN: 220511-A-MY290-477
    Filename: DOD_109064934
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Care 2022, by LTC Kristin Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT Arctic Care 2022

