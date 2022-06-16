Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando 2022 Honduras

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Carolina Sierra 

    Special Operations Command South

    LA VENTA, Honduras - Video clips of a stress test inside a shooting house for Fuerzas Comando competition June 16, 2022, in La Venta, Honduras. Fuerzas Commando is a multinational SOF skills competition that showcases the diversity of the SOF community in the western hemisphere, strengthens our regional partnerships, and demonstrates the readiness and interoperability across regional boundaries.

    (US Army photo by Staff Sgt.Carolina Sierra)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847705
    VIRIN: 220616-A-AT733-001
    Filename: DOD_109064753
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022 Honduras, by SGT Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Commando #friendlycompetition #securitycoopertation #sharedintegrateddeterrence #sharedneighborhood

