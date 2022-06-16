Fuerzas Comando 2022 Honduras

LA VENTA, Honduras - Video clips of a stress test inside a shooting house for Fuerzas Comando competition June 16, 2022, in La Venta, Honduras. Fuerzas Commando is a multinational SOF skills competition that showcases the diversity of the SOF community in the western hemisphere, strengthens our regional partnerships, and demonstrates the readiness and interoperability across regional boundaries.
(US Army photo by Staff Sgt.Carolina Sierra)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 20:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847705
|VIRIN:
|220616-A-AT733-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109064753
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
