Rear Adm. Scott Brown visited Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) in May to review shipyard operations in his new role as the Deputy Commander for Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA 04). During his visit, he took some time to give us his perspective on the Naval Sustainment System-Shipyards (NSS-SY) initiative. Watch the video below to hear from RDML Brown on how NSS-SY benefits the four public naval shipyards.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 18:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847704
|VIRIN:
|220503-N-QL164-002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109064748
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Commander for Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command on NSS-SY at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
