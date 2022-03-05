Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Commander for Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command on NSS-SY at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Rear Adm. Scott Brown visited Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) in May to review shipyard operations in his new role as the Deputy Commander for Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA 04). During his visit, he took some time to give us his perspective on the Naval Sustainment System-Shipyards (NSS-SY) initiative. Watch the video below to hear from RDML Brown on how NSS-SY benefits the four public naval shipyards.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 18:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847704
    VIRIN: 220503-N-QL164-002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109064748
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Commander for Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command on NSS-SY at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NSSSY #NavyMaintenance #GetRealGetBetter #NavalShipyards #NAVSEA #OnTimeEveryTime #NavalSustainment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT