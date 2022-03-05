Deputy Commander for Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command on NSS-SY at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rear Adm. Scott Brown visited Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) in May to review shipyard operations in his new role as the Deputy Commander for Industrial Operations, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA 04). During his visit, he took some time to give us his perspective on the Naval Sustainment System-Shipyards (NSS-SY) initiative. Watch the video below to hear from RDML Brown on how NSS-SY benefits the four public naval shipyards.