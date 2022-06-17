Col. Ryan P. Keeney relinquishes command of the 49th Wing to Col. Justin B. Spears, June 17, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Before coming to Holloman, Spears was previously stationed at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. as the 14th Operations Group Commander and now commands the U.S. Air Force’s premier F-16 Viper and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew training wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 16:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847695
|VIRIN:
|220617-F-UH828-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109064549
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 49th Wing change of command, by SrA Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
