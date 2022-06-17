Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 49th Wing change of command

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan P. Keeney relinquishes command of the 49th Wing to Col. Justin B. Spears, June 17, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Before coming to Holloman, Spears was previously stationed at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. as the 14th Operations Group Commander and now commands the U.S. Air Force’s premier F-16 Viper and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew training wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 16:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847695
    VIRIN: 220617-F-UH828-1001
    Filename: DOD_109064549
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 2022 49th Wing change of command, by SrA Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    change of command

