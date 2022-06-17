2022 49th Wing change of command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Ryan P. Keeney relinquishes command of the 49th Wing to Col. Justin B. Spears, June 17, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Before coming to Holloman, Spears was previously stationed at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. as the 14th Operations Group Commander and now commands the U.S. Air Force’s premier F-16 Viper and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew training wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)