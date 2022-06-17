688th Cyberspace Wing WHAT THE WOT SERIES (EPISODE #1)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847692" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

WHAT THE WOT SERIES (EPISODE #1)



688th Cyberspace Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. James Hewitt and Command Chief Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Glawe provide Wing Optimization

Transformation (WOT) updates to the Wing and answer questions for the first

episode of the "What the WOT" series.



The Wing Optimization and Transformation aims to optimize and transform

688th Cyberspace Wing operational structure and authorities within

enterprise network and security operations through design of NOC/SOC

organization (to include integrated engineering capability) in order to

enhance mission effectiveness.



The What the WOT series has a goal to enhance open communication from all

Airman and create a shared understanding across the Wing about the

transformation.



688th Cyberspace Wing Command team encourages Wingmen to submit anonymous questions via the Wing Optimization Transformation Sharepoint, by EMAIL to the WAG, or via the Wing QR Code to fuel the series.

Every Airmen is a spokesperson, Every Airmen is a stakeholder.



Watch video here the answers to the first round of these anonymous

questions:



. How is the A1 looking to assist or empower wing-career field

managers to ensure proper "care-and-feeding" of lower density AFSCs?

. What are the FOC criteria and timelines for the wing and

directorates?

. Will everyone in the new transformation require TS/SCI?