688th Cyberspace Wing WHAT THE WOT SERIES (EPISODE #1)

WHAT THE WOT SERIES (EPISODE #1)
688th Cyberspace Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. James Hewitt and Command Chief Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Glawe provide Wing Optimization
Transformation (WOT) updates to the Wing and answer questions for the first
episode of the "What the WOT" series.
The Wing Optimization and Transformation aims to optimize and transform
688th Cyberspace Wing operational structure and authorities within
enterprise network and security operations through design of NOC/SOC
organization (to include integrated engineering capability) in order to
enhance mission effectiveness.
The What the WOT series has a goal to enhance open communication from all
Airman and create a shared understanding across the Wing about the
transformation.
688th Cyberspace Wing Command team encourages Wingmen to submit anonymous questions via the Wing Optimization Transformation Sharepoint, by EMAIL to the WAG, or via the Wing QR Code to fuel the series.
Every Airmen is a spokesperson, Every Airmen is a stakeholder.
Watch video here the answers to the first round of these anonymous
questions:
. How is the A1 looking to assist or empower wing-career field
managers to ensure proper "care-and-feeding" of lower density AFSCs?
. What are the FOC criteria and timelines for the wing and
directorates?
. Will everyone in the new transformation require TS/SCI?
