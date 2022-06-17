Marple family EGA

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Nathan Marple, a UAS Chief with Marine Forces Pacific, gives his father-in-law's eagle, globe, and anchor to his son, Pvt. Grayson Marple with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, at Edson Range, Camp Pendleton, California, June 17, 2022. The Marple family's service in the Marine Corps started seventy years ago and has lasted for three generations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 16:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847688
|VIRIN:
|220617-M-HZ903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109064470
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT