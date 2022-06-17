Marple family EGA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Nathan Marple, a UAS Chief with Marine Forces Pacific, gives his father-in-law's eagle, globe, and anchor to his son, Pvt. Grayson Marple with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, at Edson Range, Camp Pendleton, California, June 17, 2022. The Marple family's service in the Marine Corps started seventy years ago and has lasted for three generations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)