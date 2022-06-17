Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marple family EGA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Nathan Marple, a UAS Chief with Marine Forces Pacific, gives his father-in-law's eagle, globe, and anchor to his son, Pvt. Grayson Marple with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, at Edson Range, Camp Pendleton, California, June 17, 2022. The Marple family's service in the Marine Corps started seventy years ago and has lasted for three generations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 16:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847688
    VIRIN: 220617-M-HZ903-1001
    Filename: DOD_109064470
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego
    Father's Day
    MCRD-SD
    MCI West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT