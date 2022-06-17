It’s time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.
In this edition:
Before his retirement last month, 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment Chief Warrant Officer 4 Randell Dewitt, an AH-64 Apache pilot, spoke to 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs and shared insights on his career.
After that, get in the trenches with Iron Thunder 4-27 FA as they conducted fire support Table XV as part of their training certification process last month. Fire support Table XV tests a unit’s ability to provide accurate and precise artillery support while mirroring the stress of real-world combat scenarios.
(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
This work, Fort Report - Video news from Fort Bliss, Texas - June 17, 2022, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
