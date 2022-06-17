Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Report - Video news from Fort Bliss, Texas - June 17, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    It’s time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.

    In this edition:
    Before his retirement last month, 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment Chief Warrant Officer 4 Randell Dewitt, an AH-64 Apache pilot, spoke to 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs and shared insights on his career.

    After that, get in the trenches with Iron Thunder 4-27 FA as they conducted fire support Table XV as part of their training certification process last month. Fire support Table XV tests a unit’s ability to provide accurate and precise artillery support while mirroring the stress of real-world combat scenarios.

    (U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847680
    VIRIN: 220617-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220617
    Filename: DOD_109064408
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Report - Video news from Fort Bliss, Texas - June 17, 2022, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT