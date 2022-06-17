Fort Report - Video news from Fort Bliss, Texas - June 17, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847680" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It’s time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine of Fort Bliss, Texas.



In this edition:

Before his retirement last month, 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment Chief Warrant Officer 4 Randell Dewitt, an AH-64 Apache pilot, spoke to 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs and shared insights on his career.



After that, get in the trenches with Iron Thunder 4-27 FA as they conducted fire support Table XV as part of their training certification process last month. Fire support Table XV tests a unit’s ability to provide accurate and precise artillery support while mirroring the stress of real-world combat scenarios.



(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)