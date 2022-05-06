Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Western Strike 22: 2-211th Aviation Battalion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORCHARD, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 211 Aviation Regiment, Utah Army National Guard perform training during Western Strike 22, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, June 5, 2022. Western Strike is an eXportable combat training capabilities exercise led by the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah National Guard, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a combat training center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847679
    VIRIN: 220617-Z-JU983-1001
    Filename: DOD_109064406
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ORCHARD, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Western Strike 22: 2-211th Aviation Battalion, by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    UTANG
    2-211 GSAB
    65thFAB
    WesternStrike22
    XCTC2206

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT