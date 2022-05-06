Soldiers with the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 211 Aviation Regiment, Utah Army National Guard perform training during Western Strike 22, at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, June 5, 2022. Western Strike is an eXportable combat training capabilities exercise led by the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah National Guard, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a combat training center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847679
|VIRIN:
|220617-Z-JU983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109064406
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ORCHARD, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Western Strike 22: 2-211th Aviation Battalion, by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
