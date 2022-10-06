Combat engineers with the 883rd Engineer Company, Iowa National Guard, perform detonations of ordinance during Western Strike 22 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, June 10, 2022. Western Strike 22 is an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise led by the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah National Guard, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a combat training center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847673
|VIRIN:
|220617-Z-JU983-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109064262
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|ORCHARD, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Western Strike 22: Combat engineers detonating ordinance, by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
