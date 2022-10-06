Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Western Strike 22: Combat engineers detonating ordinance

    ORCHARD, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Combat engineers with the 883rd Engineer Company, Iowa National Guard, perform detonations of ordinance during Western Strike 22 at Orchard Combat Training Center, Idaho, June 10, 2022. Western Strike 22 is an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise led by the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah National Guard, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a combat training center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alejandro Lucero)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 14:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847673
    VIRIN: 220617-Z-JU983-1003
    Filename: DOD_109064262
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: ORCHARD, ID, US 

    This work, Western Strike 22: Combat engineers detonating ordinance, by SGT Alejandro Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah National Guard
    883rd Engineer Company
    IANG
    65thFAB
    WesternStrike22
    XCTC2206

