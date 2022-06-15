Huntsville Center awarded U.S. Army Safety Star

The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville became the first U.S. Army Corps of Engineers organization to earn the Army’s prestigious Safety and Occupational Health Star during an award ceremony at the Center on Wednesday, June 15.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 14:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|847671
|VIRIN:
|220617-A-QY194-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109064219
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
