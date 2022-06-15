Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huntsville Center awarded U.S. Army Safety Star

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by William Farrow 

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville became the first U.S. Army Corps of Engineers organization to earn the Army’s prestigious Safety and Occupational Health Star during an award ceremony at the Center on Wednesday, June 15.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 14:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 847671
    VIRIN: 220617-A-QY194-0001
    Filename: DOD_109064219
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 

    This work, Huntsville Center awarded U.S. Army Safety Star, by William Farrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    USACE
    Army Safety
    Huntsville Center
    USACE Safety
    Army Star

