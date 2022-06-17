Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, Commander Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, along with the other service Reserve and National Guard chiefs testified before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the fiscal year 2023 funding request and budget justification for the National Guard and Reserves, June 7, 2022. Bellon further explained the development of the global crisis response force with II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Forces Reserve. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)
This work, Commander of Marine Forces Reserve testifies before a U.S. Senate | Explains II MEF/MARFORRES Global Crisis Response Force, by Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
