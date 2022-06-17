Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander of Marine Forces Reserve testifies before a U.S. Senate | Explains II MEF/MARFORRES Global Crisis Response Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jonathan Gonzalez 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, Commander Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, along with the other service Reserve and National Guard chiefs testified before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the fiscal year 2023 funding request and budget justification for the National Guard and Reserves, June 7, 2022. Bellon further explained the development of the global crisis response force with II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Forces Reserve. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 15:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847664
    VIRIN: 220616-M-MW005-1001
    Filename: DOD_109064078
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander of Marine Forces Reserve testifies before a U.S. Senate | Explains II MEF/MARFORRES Global Crisis Response Force, by Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    Senate
    II-MEF
    Marine Corps
    MARFORSOUTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT