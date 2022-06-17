Commander of Marine Forces Reserve testifies before a U.S. Senate | Explains II MEF/MARFORRES Global Crisis Response Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, Commander Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, along with the other service Reserve and National Guard chiefs testified before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the fiscal year 2023 funding request and budget justification for the National Guard and Reserves, June 7, 2022. Bellon further explained the development of the global crisis response force with II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Forces Reserve. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez)