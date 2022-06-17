Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter offloads more than $99 million in illegal narcotics at Base Miami Beach

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) crew offloads 5,237 pounds of illegal narcotics, June 17, 2022, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. The drugs were interdicted in international waters of the Caribbean Sea by crews from Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley (WPC 1117), His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Friesland and His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Groningen. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847655
    VIRIN: 220617-G-PO504-1428
    Filename: DOD_109063898
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter offloads more than $99 million in illegal narcotics at Base Miami Beach, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    D7
    Base Miami Beach
    weeklyvideos
    CGC Thetis

