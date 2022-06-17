A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) crew offloads 5,237 pounds of illegal narcotics, June 17, 2022, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. The drugs were interdicted in international waters of the Caribbean Sea by crews from Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley (WPC 1117), His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Friesland and His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Groningen. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847655
|VIRIN:
|220617-G-PO504-1428
|Filename:
|DOD_109063898
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Cutter offloads more than $99 million in illegal narcotics at Base Miami Beach, by PO3 Vincent Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
