Camp Lemonnier Father's Day Shoutouts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847650" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 16, 2022) Military and civilian personnel on Camp Lemonnier wish the fathers in their lives a happy Father's Day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)



Hometowns:

WALLA WALLA, WA, US

NEW CASTLE, DE, US

PROVIDENCE, RI, US

SHINER, TX, US

MARIETTA, GA, US

BARRINGTON, NH, US

LOS ANGELES, CA, US

PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

MESQUITE, NV, US

PHILADELPHIA, PA, US

DAYTON, OH, US