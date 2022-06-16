Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Father's Day Shoutouts

    DJIBOUTI

    06.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (June 16, 2022) Military and civilian personnel on Camp Lemonnier wish the fathers in their lives a happy Father's Day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

    Hometowns:
    WALLA WALLA, WA, US
    NEW CASTLE, DE, US
    PROVIDENCE, RI, US
    SHINER, TX, US
    MARIETTA, GA, US
    BARRINGTON, NH, US
    LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    MESQUITE, NV, US
    PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    DAYTON, OH, US

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 11:42
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 847650
    VIRIN: 220616-N-QB805-0001
    Filename: DOD_109063864
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: WALLA WALLA, WA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Father's Day Shoutouts, by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Shoutouts
    Father's Day

