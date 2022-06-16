Fuerzas Comando 2022 Sniper Reel

Partner force sniper teams compete in a sniper stress test on day 4 of the Fuerzas Comando 2022 competition in La Venta, Honduras on June 16, 2022. Fuerzas Commando is a multinational SOF skills competition that showcases the diversity of the SOF community in the western hemisphere, strengthens our regional partnerships, and demonstrates readiness and interoperability across regional boundaries.
