Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier reenlists in a UH-60 Black Hawk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ID, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Luis Mendez with 189th Infantry Brigade, took to the skies to reenlist June 11, 2022 during Western Strike 22 at Orchard Combat Training Center. Utah National Guard’s 2nd General Aviation Support Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, supported this enlistment with a UH-60 Black Hawk lift. Western Strike 22 is an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise led by the Utah National Guard’s 65th Field Artillery Brigade, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a Combat Training Center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847646
    VIRIN: 220611-Z-PL204-1001
    Filename: DOD_109063851
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: ID, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier reenlists in a UH-60 Black Hawk, by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    First Army
    189th Infantry Brigade
    UTNG
    WesternStrike22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT