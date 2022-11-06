Staff Sgt. Luis Mendez with 189th Infantry Brigade, took to the skies to reenlist June 11, 2022 during Western Strike 22 at Orchard Combat Training Center. Utah National Guard’s 2nd General Aviation Support Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, supported this enlistment with a UH-60 Black Hawk lift. Western Strike 22 is an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise led by the Utah National Guard’s 65th Field Artillery Brigade, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a Combat Training Center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 12:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847646
|VIRIN:
|220611-Z-PL204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109063851
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier reenlists in a UH-60 Black Hawk, by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT