    Caraibes 22: U.S. Marines conduct flight operations in the Caribbean Sea

    SAINTE-ROSE, GUADELOUPE

    06.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    B-Roll of U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 conduct flight operations during French-Caribbean exercise Caraibes 22 in the Caribbean Sea, June 14, 2022. Caraibes 22 is a French-led, large-scale, joint-training exercise in the Caribbean involving naval, air and land assets, from the French, U.S., and regional forces focused on responding to simulated natural disasters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)

    This B-Roll package includes footage of the following:

    U.S. Marines conducting flight line procedures at Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico.

    An MV-22B Osprey flying over the Caribbean Sea.

    An MV-22B Osprey landing on USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) in the Caribbean Sea.

    Members of the French Armed Forces load an all-terrain vehicle into an MV-22B Osprey.

    An MV-22B Osprey landing and taking off at Sainte-Rose, Guadalupe.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847641
    VIRIN: 220614-M-LB029-1001
    Filename: DOD_109063746
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: SAINTE-ROSE, GP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caraibes 22: U.S. Marines conduct flight operations in the Caribbean Sea, by Cpl Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    cooperation
    StrongerTogether
    beprepared
    CARAIBES 22

