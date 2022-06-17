An Independence Day celebration will be hosted on Lejeune Field at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 4, 2022. The event will include food vendors, children's activities, evening colors, and a fireworks display. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 11:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847636
|VIRIN:
|220617-M-YS769-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109063703
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MCCS Quantico 4th of July celebration, by LCpl Jessica Foraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
