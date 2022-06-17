Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCS Quantico 4th of July celebration

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Foraker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    An Independence Day celebration will be hosted on Lejeune Field at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 4, 2022. The event will include food vendors, children's activities, evening colors, and a fireworks display. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica A. Foraker)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 11:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847636
    VIRIN: 220617-M-YS769-1001
    Filename: DOD_109063703
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, MCCS Quantico 4th of July celebration, by LCpl Jessica Foraker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Quantico

