19th Special Forces Group Soldiers conduct HVT and medevac training

Soldiers with the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a night high value target and medevac training mission during Western Strike 22 at Orchard Combat Training Center June 11, 2022. Western Strike 22 is an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise led by the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah National Guard, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a combat training center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 12:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847635
|VIRIN:
|220609-Z-PL204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109063700
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
