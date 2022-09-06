Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Special Forces Group Soldiers conduct HVT and medevac training

    ID, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct a night high value target and medevac training mission during Western Strike 22 at Orchard Combat Training Center June 11, 2022. Western Strike 22 is an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise led by the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, Utah National Guard, that provides National Guard Soldiers immersed training similar to a combat training center and aims to increase participating unit's readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ID, US

