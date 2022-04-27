What is Denim Day and its relation to SAPR?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On April 27, 2022, Col Gary Charlton and airmen of the 105th Airlift Wing, Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, NY, honored Denim Day in support of victims of sexual assault. Across the nation and the world, participants showed solidarity by wearing denim and stepping out for a cause.



The Sexual Assault Prevention & Response (SAPR) Office's mission is to educate, advocate, collaborate, and protect our Stewart family against sexual assault.



(U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Daniel Hotter)