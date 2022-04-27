Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is Denim Day and its relation to SAPR?

    STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Hotter 

    105th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    On April 27, 2022, Col Gary Charlton and airmen of the 105th Airlift Wing, Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, NY, honored Denim Day in support of victims of sexual assault. Across the nation and the world, participants showed solidarity by wearing denim and stepping out for a cause.

    The Sexual Assault Prevention & Response (SAPR) Office's mission is to educate, advocate, collaborate, and protect our Stewart family against sexual assault.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Daniel Hotter)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.17.2022 08:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847624
    VIRIN: 220427-Z-WA448-0001
    Filename: DOD_109063422
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US

    This work, What is Denim Day and its relation to SAPR?, by TSgt Daniel Hotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    NYANG
    NYNG
    DMNA
    105AWPA
    105th Airlift Wing
    Stewart Air National Guard Base
    Sexual Assualt Prevention and Response
    Denim Day

