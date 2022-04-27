On April 27, 2022, Col Gary Charlton and airmen of the 105th Airlift Wing, Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, NY, honored Denim Day in support of victims of sexual assault. Across the nation and the world, participants showed solidarity by wearing denim and stepping out for a cause.
The Sexual Assault Prevention & Response (SAPR) Office's mission is to educate, advocate, collaborate, and protect our Stewart family against sexual assault.
(U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Daniel Hotter)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 08:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847624
|VIRIN:
|220427-Z-WA448-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109063422
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What is Denim Day and its relation to SAPR?, by TSgt Daniel Hotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT