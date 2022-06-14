Soldiers, families and civilian employees from U.S. Army NATO Brigade took time out of their busy schedules to celebrate the Army’s 247 years of loyal service to our nation with a day of sports and games during the Army birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 07:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847618
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-QI808-0003
|PIN:
|220614
|Filename:
|DOD_109063344
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army celebrates 247 years of loyal service, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Defending America 24/7: Army celebrates 247 years of loyal service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT