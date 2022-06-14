Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army celebrates 247 years of loyal service

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.14.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Soldiers, families and civilian employees from U.S. Army NATO Brigade took time out of their busy schedules to celebrate the Army’s 247 years of loyal service to our nation with a day of sports and games during the Army birthday.

