U.S. Army's Southern European Task Force, Africa's Exercise AFRICAN LION 22 (9x16)

Exercise AFRICAN LION 22 is a joint, combined exercise led by Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), and conducted in the Kingdom of Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia from June 6-30. The U.S. will deploy about 4,000 U.S. service members to work alongside about 3,500 service members from the four host countries, as well as allies and partners from the armed forces of Brazil, Chad, France, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Additionally, military representatives from more than 28 nations will observe the training. U.S. participants come from all service components, including the Reserve and National Guard, effecting total force employment. African Lion demonstrates shared commitment to regional stability in North Africa and is an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative readiness training in austere environments at the intersection of four Geographic Combatant Commands (United States Africa Command, United States European Command, United States Central Command and United States Indo-Pacific Command), and strategic maritime choke points and global shipping lanes.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 09:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847617
|VIRIN:
|220617-A-QB331-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109063314
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT