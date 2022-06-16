U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina, a public affairs noncommissioned officer assigned to the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, gives a fathers day shout-out at Poznan, Poland, June 16, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 05:14
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|847614
|VIRIN:
|220616-Z-IQ017-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109063202
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Hometown:
|TRUJILLO ALTO, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Marimar Rivera Medina Fathers day Shout-out, by SSG Marimar Rivera Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT