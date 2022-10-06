Live Fire training to demonstrate defense interoperability between U.S. and Singapore armed forces.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 01:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847597
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-F0153-1001
|PIN:
|251356
|Filename:
|DOD_109062974
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 Live Fire, by SPC Hubert Escarpeta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT