Mortar Firing Exercise

U.S. Army Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Winder-based A Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, execute fire missions during the 48th IBCT's Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga, June 15, 2022. XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard’s program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained Platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world. The XCTC exercise will include approximately 4,400 brigade personnel from throughout Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by PFC Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2022 06:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847592
|VIRIN:
|220616-A-VB701-056
|Filename:
|DOD_109062905
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
