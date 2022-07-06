Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company MCMAP

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, learn Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) tan belt techniques at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 7, 2022. The recruits must learn and demonstrate the techniques they were taught throughout recruit training in order to earn their tan belt and complete recruit training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 21:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847589
    VIRIN: 220607-M-FX088-765
    Filename: DOD_109062749
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company MCMAP, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCRD Parris Island
    parris island
    MCMAP
    recruits
    Golf Company

