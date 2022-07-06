U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, learn Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) tan belt techniques at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 7, 2022. The recruits must learn and demonstrate the techniques they were taught throughout recruit training in order to earn their tan belt and complete recruit training.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 21:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847589
|VIRIN:
|220607-M-FX088-765
|Filename:
|DOD_109062749
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Golf Company MCMAP, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT