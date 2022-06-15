Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins team keeps Reapers flying

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force can't fight and win, if it can't fly. Aircraft need constant maintenance. It isn't a fault with engineering and design, it's physics. Things just break. So if you plan to conduct global operations, you need to have a global supply infrastructure to support it.
    Tech. Sgt. Alejandro Piedrahita and Staff Sgt. Khayam Tahir, two AFLCMC NCOs stationed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, operate the MQ-9 supply chain that keeps Reapers fit to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 20:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 847583
    VIRIN: 220615-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_109062609
    Length: 00:19:22
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Robins team keeps Reapers flying

    sustainment
    logistics
    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC
    MQ 9 "Reaper" Remotely Piloted Aircraft

