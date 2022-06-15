Robins team keeps Reapers flying

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force can't fight and win, if it can't fly. Aircraft need constant maintenance. It isn't a fault with engineering and design, it's physics. Things just break. So if you plan to conduct global operations, you need to have a global supply infrastructure to support it.

Tech. Sgt. Alejandro Piedrahita and Staff Sgt. Khayam Tahir, two AFLCMC NCOs stationed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, operate the MQ-9 supply chain that keeps Reapers fit to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)