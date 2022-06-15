The Air Force can't fight and win, if it can't fly. Aircraft need constant maintenance. It isn't a fault with engineering and design, it's physics. Things just break. So if you plan to conduct global operations, you need to have a global supply infrastructure to support it.
Tech. Sgt. Alejandro Piedrahita and Staff Sgt. Khayam Tahir, two AFLCMC NCOs stationed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, operate the MQ-9 supply chain that keeps Reapers fit to fly, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 20:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|847583
|VIRIN:
|220615-F-FC975-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109062609
|Length:
|00:19:22
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Robins team keeps Reapers flying, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Robins team keeps Reapers flying
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT