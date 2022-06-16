U.S. Third Fleet Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847581" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220616-N-PP996-1001 SAN DIEGO (June 16, 2022) — Vice Adm. Steve Koehler transferred command of U.S. 3rd Fleet to Vice Adm. Michael Boyle during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma. Boyle previously served as the director of maritime operations at U.S. Pacific Fleet and, as Third Fleet commander, will lead the Combined Task Force for RIMPAC 2022. Koehler served as Third Fleet commander from June 2021 to June 2022, and is scheduled to report to his next assignment as director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy, J-5, Joint Staff, and for appointment as senior member of the Military Staff Committee of the United Nations in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danny Kelley)