    U.S. Third Fleet Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Kelley 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220616-N-PP996-1001 SAN DIEGO (June 16, 2022) — Vice Adm. Steve Koehler transferred command of U.S. 3rd Fleet to Vice Adm. Michael Boyle during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma. Boyle previously served as the director of maritime operations at U.S. Pacific Fleet and, as Third Fleet commander, will lead the Combined Task Force for RIMPAC 2022. Koehler served as Third Fleet commander from June 2021 to June 2022, and is scheduled to report to his next assignment as director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy, J-5, Joint Staff, and for appointment as senior member of the Military Staff Committee of the United Nations in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danny Kelley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847581
    VIRIN: 220616-N-PP996-1002
    Filename: DOD_109062503
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Third Fleet Change of Command, by PO2 Daniel Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    C3F
    PACFLT

