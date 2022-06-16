Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Donuts with Dad at Yuma Proving Ground's post library

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    With Father’s Day this Sunday, Dads living and working at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) got to spend some quality time with their kids June 16, engaging in crafts, building gliders, and enjoying donuts at the library. We thank all of the hard-working fathers throughout our community and hope they get to enjoy the Father’s Day weekend.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 18:16
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

