Donuts with Dad at Yuma Proving Ground's post library

With Father’s Day this Sunday, Dads living and working at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) got to spend some quality time with their kids June 16, engaging in crafts, building gliders, and enjoying donuts at the library. We thank all of the hard-working fathers throughout our community and hope they get to enjoy the Father’s Day weekend.