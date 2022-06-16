Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 GEMS Summer program at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The summer program Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science (GEMS) wrapped up its fourth year at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) June 16, 2022. The two, week- long programs welcomed nearly 70 bright students from Yuma-area schools to engage in Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) through nearly 10 different fun, hands-on labs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 17:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847573
    VIRIN: 220616-A-IK096-928
    Filename: DOD_109062445
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 GEMS Summer program at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    YPG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT