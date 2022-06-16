The summer program Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science (GEMS) wrapped up its fourth year at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) June 16, 2022. The two, week- long programs welcomed nearly 70 bright students from Yuma-area schools to engage in Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) through nearly 10 different fun, hands-on labs.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 17:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847573
|VIRIN:
|220616-A-IK096-928
|Filename:
|DOD_109062445
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 GEMS Summer program at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
