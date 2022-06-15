2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division jumps into Red Flag - Alaska 22-2

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct the division's first major airborne operation in decades during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2 at Allen Army Airfield, Fort Greely, Alaska, June 15, 2022.
The exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases.
|06.15.2022
|06.16.2022 16:42
|B-Roll
|847569
|220615-A-CB603-201
|DOD_109062349
|00:03:48
|AK, US
|0
|0
