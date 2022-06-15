Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division jumps into Red Flag - Alaska 22-2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct the division's first major airborne operation in decades during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-2 at Allen Army Airfield, Fort Greely, Alaska, June 15, 2022.

    The exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847569
    VIRIN: 220615-A-CB603-201
    Filename: DOD_109062349
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division jumps into Red Flag - Alaska 22-2, by SSG Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RedFlag-Alaska 22-2
    2/11 IBCT (A)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT