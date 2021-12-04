Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Rolling Thunder at Ft. McCoy, WI

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    472nd CBRN BN conducted Operation Rolling Thunder at Ft. McCoy, WI to increase its proficiency on the M9 M4, M249, M240 B and .50 CAL. Operation Rolling Thunder consisted of the following down trace units from the 472nd CBRN BN: HHC 472nd HQ (Chicago, IL), 379th CBRN CO (Chicago, IL), 388th CBRN CO (Junction City, WI), and 342nd CBRN CO (Champagne, IL). The unit goal was to come out and qualify according to the new individual weapons qualification for the M9, M4 and M249 while simultaneously qualifying its CREW SERVED weapon systems M249, M240B, and .50 CAL. The BN operated out of FOB Liberty, EST, Range 1, 32, 33, and 34.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Rolling Thunder at Ft. McCoy, WI, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operation Rolling Thunder
    Fort McCoy WI
    Fort McCoy MVI
    472nd CBRN BN

