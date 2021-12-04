472nd CBRN BN conducted Operation Rolling Thunder at Ft. McCoy, WI to increase its proficiency on the M9 M4, M249, M240 B and .50 CAL. Operation Rolling Thunder consisted of the following down trace units from the 472nd CBRN BN: HHC 472nd HQ (Chicago, IL), 379th CBRN CO (Chicago, IL), 388th CBRN CO (Junction City, WI), and 342nd CBRN CO (Champagne, IL). The unit goal was to come out and qualify according to the new individual weapons qualification for the M9, M4 and M249 while simultaneously qualifying its CREW SERVED weapon systems M249, M240B, and .50 CAL. The BN operated out of FOB Liberty, EST, Range 1, 32, 33, and 34.
