    426th RTI Field Artillery MOS reclassification Course

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers complete Field Artillery MOS reclassification firing live rounds with M777 Howitzers. The course is taught by instructors from the 426th Regional Training Institute at Fort McCoy, WI.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847563
    VIRIN: 200822-A-CX732-674
    Filename: DOD_109062227
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 426th RTI Field Artillery MOS reclassification Course, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    WI.
    Fort McCoy
    M777 Howitzers
    Fort McCoy MVI
    426th Regional Training Institute

