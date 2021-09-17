Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Litter Obstacle Course

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Army Reserve Soldiers from the 467 Medical Detachment training on the Litter Obstacle Course (LOC) located at Fort McCoy, WI. The LOC simulates difficult terrain obstacles for soldiers transporting a casualty on a stretcher to extraction transport.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847562
    VIRIN: 210917-A-CX732-534
    Filename: DOD_109062220
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    TAGS

    Litter Obstacle Course
    Army Reserve
    467 Medical Detachment
    Fort McCoy Wi.
    Fort McCoy MVI

