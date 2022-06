U.S. F-35s soared over Baltic nations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847559" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, and one KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, conducts a low approach flyover over Riga, Latvia, June 16, 2022. The two fighter jets are flying across the Baltic Sea region to demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Baltic Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)