Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. F-35s soared over Baltic nations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RIX, LATVIA

    06.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, and one KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, conducts a low approach flyover over Riga, Latvia, June 16, 2022. The two fighter jets are flying across the Baltic Sea region to demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Baltic Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847559
    VIRIN: 220616-Z-RJ808-1120
    Filename: DOD_109062160
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: RIX, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-35s soared over Baltic nations, by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Estonia
    Flyover
    Baltic Region
    EuropeanSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT