Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, and one KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, conducts a low approach flyover over Riga, Latvia, June 16, 2022. The two fighter jets are flying across the Baltic Sea region to demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Baltic Allies and partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847559
|VIRIN:
|220616-Z-RJ808-1120
|Filename:
|DOD_109062160
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|RIX, LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. F-35s soared over Baltic nations, by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT