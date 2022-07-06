Naval Station Everett Hosts Disaster Response Training

Naval Station Everett participated with Life Flight and Air Lift Northwest in an exercise that demonstrated emergency aeromedical evacuations in Everett, Washington June 6, 2022. The training focused on preparing for a potential real-world earthquake and tsunami disaster response. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Ethan J. Soto)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847558
|VIRIN:
|220607-N-VQ841-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109062159
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|EVERETT, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
