    Naval Station Everett Hosts Disaster Response Training

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Soto 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Naval Station Everett participated with Life Flight and Air Lift Northwest in an exercise that demonstrated emergency aeromedical evacuations in Everett, Washington June 6, 2022. The training focused on preparing for a potential real-world earthquake and tsunami disaster response. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Ethan J. Soto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847558
    VIRIN: 220607-N-VQ841-2002
    Filename: DOD_109062159
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: EVERETT, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Everett Hosts Disaster Response Training, by PO2 Ethan Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    response
    Naval Station Everett
    Disaster
    training
    NSE
    NPASE NW

