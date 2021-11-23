Operation Turkey Drop 2021

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Guardsmen Drop Turkeys into the Hands of Needy Families



KINGSTON, New York - Stressors during the Thanksgiving holiday are common but much worse for families suffering hard times in the current pandemic environment. A nutritious holiday meal is vital to a family’s confidence and perseverance. In honor of this task, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10 airmen of the 105th Airlift Wing, Stewart Air National Guard Base, Newburgh, NY and 10 soldiers of both the 369th Special Troops Battalion of Harlem, NY and the 104th Military Police Battalion of Kingston, NY have teamed up with the Salvation Army of Kingston in support of Operation Turkey Drop Tuesday, a one-day mission in handing out turkeys and meals to needy families, a mission even more essential this holiday season.



Helping hands also came from New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, State Senator Michelle Hinchey, and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan.



“We are here to help with the National Guard, to show New Yorkers and our communities what New York State love is all about and we are going to get to work right away because there are families waiting for this,” Hochul said.



According to the American Farm Bureau Federation annual survey released on Thursday, the average cost of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 24% from last year, at $23.99 for a 16-pound bird.



“It’s an honor to have had the National Guard, the Governor, and local representatives here to help us and to let the community know that we’re here for them,” said Lt. Olga Vargas of the Salvation Army, Kingston, NY.



The 20 airmen and soldiers who volunteered their time and efforts, hand delivered 150 Thanksgiving turkeys and 200 hot lunches in support of their community and Operation Turkey Drop Tuesday.



(U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Daniel Hotter)