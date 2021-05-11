Tactical Combat Casualty Care - 105th Medical Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NEWBURGH, NY - Medical care in a combat setting is no easy task. So, in the aim of keeping its members proficient and always ready, the 105th Medical Group – Detachment 1, certifies its medical team in Tactical Combat Casualty Care.



On November 5, 2021, the 105th Medical Group of Stewart ANGB - Newburgh, NY, conducted the Tactical Combat Casualty Care for Medical Providers Course for members of the NY-NG’s CBRN Task Force Medical Element. The course highlights the treatment algorithm of MARCH PAWS during the three phases of TCCC, which are Care Under Fire, Tactical Field Care, and Tactical Evacuation Care.



The 105th Medical Group is now a TCCC training site with an in-house instructor cadre certified by NAEMT.



(U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Daniel Hotter)