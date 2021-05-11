Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care - 105th Medical Group

    STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2021

    NEWBURGH, NY - Medical care in a combat setting is no easy task. So, in the aim of keeping its members proficient and always ready, the 105th Medical Group – Detachment 1, certifies its medical team in Tactical Combat Casualty Care.

    On November 5, 2021, the 105th Medical Group of Stewart ANGB - Newburgh, NY, conducted the Tactical Combat Casualty Care for Medical Providers Course for members of the NY-NG’s CBRN Task Force Medical Element. The course highlights the treatment algorithm of MARCH PAWS during the three phases of TCCC, which are Care Under Fire, Tactical Field Care, and Tactical Evacuation Care.

    The 105th Medical Group is now a TCCC training site with an in-house instructor cadre certified by NAEMT.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Daniel Hotter)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847552
    VIRIN: 211105-Z-WA448-0012
    Filename: DOD_109062126
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY, US

    TAGS

    TCCC
    NYANG
    NYNG
    DMNA
    105AWPA
    105th Airlift Wing
    Stewart Air National Guard Base
    105th Medical Group
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Airmen in action

