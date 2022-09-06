23rd Wing hosts MCA refresher

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 23rd Wing hosted a multi-capable Airmen refresher course at Moody Air Force Base, June 6-9, 2022. During the course, MCA-qualified Airmen reviewed some skill sets they previously learned and they gained new knowledge on survival, evasion, resistance and escape, mapping, land navigation and rules of engagement.