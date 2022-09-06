The 23rd Wing hosted a multi-capable Airmen refresher course at Moody Air Force Base, June 6-9, 2022. During the course, MCA-qualified Airmen reviewed some skill sets they previously learned and they gained new knowledge on survival, evasion, resistance and escape, mapping, land navigation and rules of engagement.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 14:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847550
|VIRIN:
|220609-F-CX880-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109062080
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 23rd Wing hosts MCA refresher, by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
