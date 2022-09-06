Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    23rd Wing hosts MCA refresher

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 23rd Wing hosted a multi-capable Airmen refresher course at Moody Air Force Base, June 6-9, 2022. During the course, MCA-qualified Airmen reviewed some skill sets they previously learned and they gained new knowledge on survival, evasion, resistance and escape, mapping, land navigation and rules of engagement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 14:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847550
    VIRIN: 220609-F-CX880-1001
    Filename: DOD_109062080
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Wing hosts MCA refresher, by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    MCA
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT