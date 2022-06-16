Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: B-1B Lancers to Guam, Nellis Aggressors Reactivate, Andrews Gets Grey Wolves

    06.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Global Strike Command sends B-1B Lancers from South Dakota to the Indo-Pacific to take part in a Bomber Task Force mission, the 65th Aggressor Squadron reactivates at Nellis AFB to provide 5th Generation adversary tactics for training, and the National Capital Region may be seeing Grey Wolves in the skies above.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 14:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847549
    VIRIN: 220616-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_109062079
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: B-1B Lancers to Guam, Nellis Aggressors Reactivate, Andrews Gets Grey Wolves, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

