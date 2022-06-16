Around the Air Force: B-1B Lancers to Guam, Nellis Aggressors Reactivate, Andrews Gets Grey Wolves

In this week’s look around the Air Force, Global Strike Command sends B-1B Lancers from South Dakota to the Indo-Pacific to take part in a Bomber Task Force mission, the 65th Aggressor Squadron reactivates at Nellis AFB to provide 5th Generation adversary tactics for training, and the National Capital Region may be seeing Grey Wolves in the skies above.
