    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Fuerzas Comando 2022 - Day 4 - Assaulter Stress Course

    HONDURAS

    06.16.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lionel Castellano 

    Special Operations Command South

    Day 4 - Assaulter Stress Course.

    Fuerzas Comando is a Special Operation skills competition and a senior leader seminar supported by SOCSOUTH. The competition enhances SOF regional cooperation and exchanges best practices to combat transnational crime and counter illicit activities.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847545
    VIRIN: 220616-F-GL802-2001
    Filename: DOD_109061972
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: HN

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022 - Day 4 - Assaulter Stress Course, by TSgt Lionel Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM

    Special Forces

    Fuerzas Commando

    Mutual Security

    Partnered Nations

    TAGS

    Special Forces
    Honduras
    Fuerzas Commando
    FC22
    Fuerza Honduras
    La Victoria Es De Todos

