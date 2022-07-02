Students and staff with the 89B Ammunition Supply Course conducted sling-load training with a CH-47 Chinook crew at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty.
The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course.
A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations.
|02.07.2022
|06.16.2022 14:36
|B-Roll
|847540
|220207-A-VQ984-1001
|DOD_109061915
|00:02:40
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|4
|4
