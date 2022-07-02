Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sling Load Training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Students and staff with the 89B Ammunition Supply Course conducted sling-load training with a CH-47 Chinook crew at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
    The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty.
    The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course.
    A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847540
    VIRIN: 220207-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109061915
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    CH-47 Chinook
    Fort McCoy
    Sling Load Training
    Regional Training Site-Maintenance
    Fort McCoy MVI
    89B Ammunition Supply Course

