    U.S. Army Sustainment Command Change of Responsibility (Full Ceremony)

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    On June 16, 2022, CSM Jorge Escobedo took over responsibility as ASC's Command Sergeant Major from CSM Marco Torres.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 14:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847539
    VIRIN: 220616-A-IK992-796
    Filename: DOD_109061862
    Length: 00:35:52
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Change of Responsibility (Full Ceremony), by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    change of responsibility
    rock island arsenal
    Army sustainment command
    CSM Jorge Escobedo
    CSM Marco Torres

