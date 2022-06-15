Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Climbing the Highest Peak

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Roble, a marine science technician with Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley, climbed to Mt. Everest Base Camp in May 2022 with a veteran focused non-profit organization called Summit for Soldiers to help with suicide prevention and awareness. On average 8,000 veterans are lost to suicide annually. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847533
    VIRIN: 220615-G-TM873-1001
    Filename: DOD_109061776
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Climbing the Highest Peak, by PO1 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS

    USCG
    Lally
    Suicide awareness
    Mt. Everst
    Summit for Soldiers

