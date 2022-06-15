Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Roble, a marine science technician with Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley, climbed to Mt. Everest Base Camp in May 2022 with a veteran focused non-profit organization called Summit for Soldiers to help with suicide prevention and awareness. On average 8,000 veterans are lost to suicide annually. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847533
|VIRIN:
|220615-G-TM873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109061776
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Climbing the Highest Peak, by PO1 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT