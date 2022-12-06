Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Soldier Spotlight: CW2 Kyle Newsom

    BOONE, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle Newsom, a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, talks about his experience as a UH-60M Black Hawk pilot at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Boone, Iowa, on June 12, 2022. Newsom plans to use his National Guard experience to help him expand his capabilities in his civilian career.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 14:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847531
    VIRIN: 220612-A-TN401-898
    Filename: DOD_109061739
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: BOONE, IA, US 
    Hometown: BOONE, IA, US
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    Aviation

    TAGS

    Pilot
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Citizen Soldier
    Soldiers
    Iowa Army National Guard
    Army Aviation Support Facility

