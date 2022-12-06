Iowa Soldier Spotlight: CW2 Kyle Newsom

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847531" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle Newsom, a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, talks about his experience as a UH-60M Black Hawk pilot at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Boone, Iowa, on June 12, 2022. Newsom plans to use his National Guard experience to help him expand his capabilities in his civilian career.