Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle Newsom, a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 147th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, talks about his experience as a UH-60M Black Hawk pilot at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Boone, Iowa, on June 12, 2022. Newsom plans to use his National Guard experience to help him expand his capabilities in his civilian career.
This work, Iowa Soldier Spotlight: CW2 Kyle Newsom, by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
UH-60 Black Hawk
Aviation
