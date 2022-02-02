Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 16, 2022 2-2 SBCT BDE SITREP Video

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Engineers with the 555th Engineer Brigade facilitate the execution of wet-gap crossing alongside Soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Tomahawks, 2-2 SBCT - Lancer Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, Washington National Guard and U.S. Marine Corps reserve personnel at Sequalitchew Lake, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, June 13.

    Wet gap crossing is where an element controls an area of water and uses floating platforms to allow military vehicles to successfully cross, moving combat power forward.

    4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment conducted a change of command. Lt. Col. Duke Reim switched out with Lt. Col. Ryan Mclaughlin June 14, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847529
    VIRIN: 220616-A-DN279-1001
    Filename: DOD_109061689
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: WA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, June 16, 2022 2-2 SBCT BDE SITREP Video, by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bridging

