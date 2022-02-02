June 16, 2022 2-2 SBCT BDE SITREP Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Engineers with the 555th Engineer Brigade facilitate the execution of wet-gap crossing alongside Soldiers with the 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Tomahawks, 2-2 SBCT - Lancer Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, Washington National Guard and U.S. Marine Corps reserve personnel at Sequalitchew Lake, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, June 13.



Wet gap crossing is where an element controls an area of water and uses floating platforms to allow military vehicles to successfully cross, moving combat power forward.



4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Regiment conducted a change of command. Lt. Col. Duke Reim switched out with Lt. Col. Ryan Mclaughlin June 14, 2022.