    The State Partnership Program

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Department of Defense's State Partnership Program pairs National Guard elements with partner nations worldwide. What began with 13 partnerships in 1993 is now up to 85 partnerships with 93 countries and growing.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 12:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847515
    VIRIN: 220616-A-TA175-713
    Filename: DOD_109061440
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The State Partnership Program, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    state partnership program
    #SPP

