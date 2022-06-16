The State Partnership Program

The Department of Defense's State Partnership Program pairs National Guard elements with partner nations worldwide. What began with 13 partnerships in 1993 is now up to 85 partnerships with 93 countries and growing.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 12:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847515
|VIRIN:
|220616-A-TA175-713
|Filename:
|DOD_109061440
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
